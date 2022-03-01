OFFERS
Fri, March 04
Chinle Wildcats fall to Alchesay in 3A state tourney

(Photos/Office of the President and Vice President)

Originally Published: March 1, 2022 8:29 a.m.

The Chinle Lady Wildcats played hard against the Alchesay Falcons Feb. 26 during the AIA 3A state Championship game. The Falcons took the title in overtime by a final score of 66-64. Navajo President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez were on hand to congratulate the team on their season.

