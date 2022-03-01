Around the Rez: week of March 2

Christian Radio expands in Indian Country

Across Nations (AN) added a new radio station at 96.37 FM on the dial to cover Window Rock and Ft. Defiance in Arizona and Gallup, New Mexico. It joins Tuba City's brand new 95.3. FM station and one more in the works on Hopi.

AN now runs KTBR 760 AM in Tuba City, KHAC 880 AM in Tse Bonito and KWIM 104.39 in Gallup. KHAC AM was the first station started in 1967. KTBA AM began in the 1980s and it can be heard at Grand Falls on Interstate 40, behind Mt. Elden in Flagstaff and many nearby reservations.

The 24/7 "Voice of Hope" radio stations are listener supported and they feature daily prominent ministers, like Charles Stanley, J. Vernoon McGee, DAvid Jeremiah, Erwin Luster and others.

They have news, weather reports, live sports events and church services.

Navajo programming is from 1-4 p.m. weekdays.

AN changed its names from Western Indian Ministries and celebrated its 84th year last fall.

It started in 1938 as Navajo Bible School and Mission with the late Rev. Howard H. Clark. In addition to the growing stations, An operates the Community Bible Church, Hilltop Christian School, Proverbs Christian Bookstore, Celebrate Recovery and has other outreach programs.

A new communications center building is in progress. For song and prayer requests, call (505) 371-5587.

Hopi Cultural Center closed

The Hopi Cultural Center Restaurant and Motel will be closed, starting Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m., until further notice. The closure is due to the insufficiency of water services and no estimated date of restoral. Propane will be available for purchase Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Propane will not be available on holidays.

Winslow Police accepting expired medications



If you have any medication that is no longer of use, dispose of if it in a safe manner, use the RX box located in the main lobby of the Winslow Police Department located at 708 West Third Street, Winslow, Arizona.

"Much ado about nothing" performance at Grand Canyon March 3

The Utah Shakespeare Festival will present a public performance of "Much Ado about Nothing" March 3 at 7 p.m. at the Shrine of the Ages in Grand Canyon National Park. Admission is Free. This event is sponsored by the Flagstaff Friends of the Library.

Drive-up COVID-19 testing available at Hopi Health Care

Hopi Health Care Center is now offering COVID-19 drive up testing Monday through Friday from 8:15 - 9:30 a.m. To schedule for testing and more information call (928) 737-6187/6233.

Mask mandate remains in effect for Navajo Nation

The Navajo Nation’s face mask mandate remains in effect in all public places within the Navajo Nation, in accordance with Public Health Emergency Order No. 2020-007 issued April 17, 2020. The State of New Mexico lifted its indoor mask requirement Feb. 17, but this does not apply to the Navajo Nation. The nation requests that the public continue to wear face masks in all public places to reduce the risks of COVID-19.

To contribute: Email editorial@nhonews.com or write Navajo-Hopi Observer, 118 S. 3rd St. Williams, AZ.