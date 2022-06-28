Around Winslow: activities around the Fourth of July
Celebrating Fourth of July in Winslow
WINSLOW, Ariz. — The city of Winslow is hosting a Fourth of July parade that begins at 6:30 p.m. on July 4.
People are encouraged to bring signs and wave flags on the sidelines. Any business or organization that would like to participate in the parade festivities can call the Winslow Recreation Department at (928) 289-5714.
Information provided by the city of Winslow
Standing Horse Powwow July 2-3 in Winslow
WINSLOW, Ariz. — Standing Horse Route 66 Powwow takes place in Winslow July 2-3 at the Winslow Multipurpose Field, 613 N. Taylor Avenue.
The grand entry starts at 1 and 7 p.m. July 2 and 1 p.m. July 3.
Events will include a drum contest, dance contest and dance specials, including the Jingle Dress, Original Style Grass dance and Golden Age Men and Women, among others.
More information is available from Erin Dickson at (928) 863-6316.
- Navajo mystery series "Dark Winds" seeks true storytelling
- Grand Canyon warns of gastrointestinal illness among river trips and backcountry campers
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
- Tony Hillerman's Dark Winds TV series premiers June 12
- Federal agency warns Colorado River Basin usage could be cut as drought worsens
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Highway 89 closed north of Flagstaff because of the Pipeline Fire
- Dog attack on Hopi leads to tragedy
- Election season in full swing on the Navajo Nation; five candidates announce run
- Pendleton healing blanket designed to raise funds for Diné Missing & Murdered Relatives
- Highway 89 closed north of Flagstaff because of the Pipeline Fire
- Tony Hillerman's Dark Winds TV series premiers June 12
- Evacuations in place for growing wildfire in the Schultz Pass area of Flagstaff
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
- Arrest made in Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff; fire estimated 4,000+ acres
- Navajo mystery series "Dark Winds" seeks true storytelling
- Election season in full swing on the Navajo Nation; five candidates announce run
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Pilot and passenger die from injuries sustained during airplane crash in Show Low
- Dog attack on Hopi leads to tragedy
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: