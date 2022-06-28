OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, June 30
Around Winslow: activities around the Fourth of July

Originally Published: June 28, 2022 7:15 a.m.

Celebrating Fourth of July in Winslow

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The city of Winslow is hosting a Fourth of July parade that begins at 6:30 p.m. on July 4.

People are encouraged to bring signs and wave flags on the sidelines. Any business or organization that would like to participate in the parade festivities can call the Winslow Recreation Department at (928) 289-5714.

Information provided by the city of Winslow

Standing Horse Powwow July 2-3 in Winslow

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Standing Horse Route 66 Powwow takes place in Winslow July 2-3 at the Winslow Multipurpose Field, 613 N. Taylor Avenue.

The grand entry starts at 1 and 7 p.m. July 2 and 1 p.m. July 3.

Events will include a drum contest, dance contest and dance specials, including the Jingle Dress, Original Style Grass dance and Golden Age Men and Women, among others.

More information is available from Erin Dickson at (928) 863-6316.

