Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, June 30
Relocated Wahweap swim beach available on Lake Powell

Wahweap’s relocated Swim Beach on Lake Powell. (Photo/NPS)

Wahweap's relocated Swim Beach on Lake Powell. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: June 28, 2022 7 a.m.

GLEN CANYON, Ariz. — Glen Canyon National Recreation Area recently announced a dedicated swimming area has been relocated in the Wahweap area.

The new swimming area is located west of the Wahweap Main Ramp and has been marked with swim buoys. Day use parking is available to the public on Wahweap Main Ramp and other parking areas near the comfort station at the top of the ramp.

The previously designated area known as “swim beach” near the Wahweap Campground is closed because of its proximity to the new Stateline Auxiliary Boat Ramp. Swimmers should use the newly marked area for swimming. There are no lifeguards in the swim area and it is recommended to wear personal flotation devices when swimming in the lake. Personal flotation devices are required for swimmers 12 years old and younger at Lake Powell.

Swimming is prohibited in marinas or near boat launch areas because of safety concerns in marina waters. Electrical faults from vessels or docks can electrocute swimmers. Carbon monoxide emitted from running engines can collect under the swim step and spaces under the boat and may remain after the engine and generators have been shut down. Boat traffic and propeller strikes can maim or kill swimmers.

More safety information is available at www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/safety.htm.

Information provided by NPS

