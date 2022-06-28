New Mexico high school students invited to apply to FBI teen academy

GALLUP, N.M. — High school sophomores, juniors and seniors interested in spending a day with the FBI in Albuquerque are encouraged to apply for the agency’s teen academy, which will be held July 26.

The deadline to apply is July 7.

The FBI Teen Academy allows rising students in tenth through twelfth grade for the 2022-23 school year an opportunity to get a peek into the inner workings of today’s FBI.

FBI special agents and support personnel will provide lively presentations on a range of timely topics, including terrorism, cyber security, public corruption, evidence handling, SWAT and the day-to-day operations in a typical FBI office.

“The Teen Academy is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see if you could be the special agent of your dreams,” said Gaby, who went through the class in 2019. “It has not only introduced me to peers that share the same passion and drive to make a difference, but it has also introduced me into a world that is much more than a government agency; it is a family that works for the betterment of the community.”

Students accepted into the program will be expected to attend all activities, which will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Punctuality, professional behavior and appropriate dress are required.

An application form can be found at: https://www.fbi.gov/file-repository/fbi-albuquerque-teen-academy-application-2022.pdf/view.

Anyone with questions about the program can email AQ.Outreach@fbi.gov, the release states.