Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, June 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
I-40 lane restrictions east of Winslow June 27-30

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: June 28, 2022 7:14 a.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — ADOT is advising drivers to plan for travel restrictions on Interstate 40 east of Winslow June 27-30, as pavement preservation work is performed on the roadway.

Drivers should slow down, proceed through the work zone with caution and watch for construction personnel while the following daytime restrictions are in place from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

• Eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane of travel between mileposts 258 - 267.

• Westbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane of travel between mileposts 268 - 259.

• A vehicle width limit of 15 feet will be in place. Wider loads can be accommodated with advance notice.

• The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph.

The project is part of a $297 million investment ADOT has made to the I-40 corridor since 2016. This includes improvements to more than 90 miles of roadway and 47 bridges.

