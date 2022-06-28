I-40 lane restrictions east of Winslow June 27-30
WINSLOW, Ariz. — ADOT is advising drivers to plan for travel restrictions on Interstate 40 east of Winslow June 27-30, as pavement preservation work is performed on the roadway.
Drivers should slow down, proceed through the work zone with caution and watch for construction personnel while the following daytime restrictions are in place from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
• Eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane of travel between mileposts 258 - 267.
• Westbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane of travel between mileposts 268 - 259.
• A vehicle width limit of 15 feet will be in place. Wider loads can be accommodated with advance notice.
• The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph.
The project is part of a $297 million investment ADOT has made to the I-40 corridor since 2016. This includes improvements to more than 90 miles of roadway and 47 bridges.
- Navajo mystery series "Dark Winds" seeks true storytelling
- Grand Canyon warns of gastrointestinal illness among river trips and backcountry campers
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
- Tony Hillerman's Dark Winds TV series premiers June 12
- Federal agency warns Colorado River Basin usage could be cut as drought worsens
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Highway 89 closed north of Flagstaff because of the Pipeline Fire
- Dog attack on Hopi leads to tragedy
- Election season in full swing on the Navajo Nation; five candidates announce run
- Pendleton healing blanket designed to raise funds for Diné Missing & Murdered Relatives
- Highway 89 closed north of Flagstaff because of the Pipeline Fire
- Tony Hillerman's Dark Winds TV series premiers June 12
- Evacuations in place for growing wildfire in the Schultz Pass area of Flagstaff
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
- Arrest made in Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff; fire estimated 4,000+ acres
- Navajo mystery series "Dark Winds" seeks true storytelling
- Election season in full swing on the Navajo Nation; five candidates announce run
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Pilot and passenger die from injuries sustained during airplane crash in Show Low
- Dog attack on Hopi leads to tragedy
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: