Highway maintenance on U.S. 89 near Page through July 8

PAGE, Ariz. — Drivers can expect lane restrictions on US 89 in the Page area for road maintenance through July 8.

Construction will take place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m and U.S. 89 will be one lane (alternating north- and southbound travel) in two-mile segments from south of Page to the Utah state line (mileposts 545 - 557). Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. A vehicle width limit of 14 feet will be in place. The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph.

Stay up to date on road construction/closure news at az511.gov.

Information provided by ADOT