OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, June 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
NewsBreak Logo

Highway maintenance on U.S. 89 near Page through July 8

A sign indicates road work next to Glen Canyon Headquarters on Scenic View Road. (Photo/NPS)

A sign indicates road work next to Glen Canyon Headquarters on Scenic View Road. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: June 28, 2022 7 a.m.

PAGE, Ariz. — Drivers can expect lane restrictions on US 89 in the Page area for road maintenance through July 8.

Construction will take place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m and U.S. 89 will be one lane (alternating north- and southbound travel) in two-mile segments from south of Page to the Utah state line (mileposts 545 - 557). Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. A vehicle width limit of 14 feet will be in place. The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph.

Stay up to date on road construction/closure news at az511.gov.

Information provided by ADOT

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas