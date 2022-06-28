Highway maintenance on U.S. 89 near Page through July 8
Originally Published: June 28, 2022 7 a.m.
PAGE, Ariz. — Drivers can expect lane restrictions on US 89 in the Page area for road maintenance through July 8.
Construction will take place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m and U.S. 89 will be one lane (alternating north- and southbound travel) in two-mile segments from south of Page to the Utah state line (mileposts 545 - 557). Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. A vehicle width limit of 14 feet will be in place. The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph.
Stay up to date on road construction/closure news at az511.gov.
Information provided by ADOT
Most Read
- Navajo mystery series "Dark Winds" seeks true storytelling
- Grand Canyon warns of gastrointestinal illness among river trips and backcountry campers
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
- Tony Hillerman's Dark Winds TV series premiers June 12
- Federal agency warns Colorado River Basin usage could be cut as drought worsens
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Highway 89 closed north of Flagstaff because of the Pipeline Fire
- Dog attack on Hopi leads to tragedy
- Election season in full swing on the Navajo Nation; five candidates announce run
- Pendleton healing blanket designed to raise funds for Diné Missing & Murdered Relatives
- Highway 89 closed north of Flagstaff because of the Pipeline Fire
- Tony Hillerman's Dark Winds TV series premiers June 12
- Evacuations in place for growing wildfire in the Schultz Pass area of Flagstaff
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
- Arrest made in Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff; fire estimated 4,000+ acres
- Navajo mystery series "Dark Winds" seeks true storytelling
- Election season in full swing on the Navajo Nation; five candidates announce run
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Pilot and passenger die from injuries sustained during airplane crash in Show Low
- Dog attack on Hopi leads to tragedy
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: