Dog surrender on Hopi Reservation scheduled for June 30

HOTEVILLA, Ariz. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is hosting an owner surrender event for dogs less than two years of age and under 40 pounds in weight June 30 from 10 a.m. to noon at Hotevilla Village.

The event is open to anyone residing on the Hopi Reservation.

If dogs are showing any outward signs of sickness, make sure to state this in the “notes” section of the registration form. Dogs must be registered by calling 503-451-0765 or online at clinichq.com/online/4a1dd2c3-fc23-424a-a94f-686995414364?fbclid=IwAR1Wm-uTrIyOSKfPsEys5_YKOe2JQHeOlFTcF1GoMl36NNBklUTgG67nOu8.

The Humane Society of Tulsa is also recruiting for a stable group of volunteers to help with the event and to hold future spay/neuter clinics. Those interested in helping should contact Gina Clemmer at gclemmer@clinichq.com.

Information provided by Village of Tewa