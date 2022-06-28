Dog surrender on Hopi Reservation scheduled for June 30
HOTEVILLA, Ariz. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is hosting an owner surrender event for dogs less than two years of age and under 40 pounds in weight June 30 from 10 a.m. to noon at Hotevilla Village.
The event is open to anyone residing on the Hopi Reservation.
If dogs are showing any outward signs of sickness, make sure to state this in the “notes” section of the registration form. Dogs must be registered by calling 503-451-0765 or online at clinichq.com/online/4a1dd2c3-fc23-424a-a94f-686995414364?fbclid=IwAR1Wm-uTrIyOSKfPsEys5_YKOe2JQHeOlFTcF1GoMl36NNBklUTgG67nOu8.
The Humane Society of Tulsa is also recruiting for a stable group of volunteers to help with the event and to hold future spay/neuter clinics. Those interested in helping should contact Gina Clemmer at gclemmer@clinichq.com.
Information provided by Village of Tewa
- Navajo mystery series "Dark Winds" seeks true storytelling
- Grand Canyon warns of gastrointestinal illness among river trips and backcountry campers
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
- Tony Hillerman's Dark Winds TV series premiers June 12
- Federal agency warns Colorado River Basin usage could be cut as drought worsens
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Highway 89 closed north of Flagstaff because of the Pipeline Fire
- Dog attack on Hopi leads to tragedy
- Election season in full swing on the Navajo Nation; five candidates announce run
- Pendleton healing blanket designed to raise funds for Diné Missing & Murdered Relatives
- Highway 89 closed north of Flagstaff because of the Pipeline Fire
- Tony Hillerman's Dark Winds TV series premiers June 12
- Evacuations in place for growing wildfire in the Schultz Pass area of Flagstaff
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
- Arrest made in Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff; fire estimated 4,000+ acres
- Navajo mystery series "Dark Winds" seeks true storytelling
- Election season in full swing on the Navajo Nation; five candidates announce run
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Pilot and passenger die from injuries sustained during airplane crash in Show Low
- Dog attack on Hopi leads to tragedy
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: