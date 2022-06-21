OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, June 23
Winslow to get Diamondbacks field

(Map/City of Winslow)

(Map/City of Winslow)

Originally Published: June 21, 2022 8:37 a.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have selected Winslow for its 44th field. The master plan shows the area north and east of the multi-purpose complex. The D-Backs field will be the first phase of this project. Moving forward, the city plans to develop the other fields, a driving range, a walking path, playground and pond. Construction will begin soon.

