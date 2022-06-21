Police: Flagstaff shooting leaves 2 men dead, woman wounded
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A man shot and wounded his estranged wife before fatally shooting her male friend and then turning the gun on himself, Flagstaff police said.
They said the shootings occurred June 15 at the woman's home she had recently moved into.
Police said 31-year-old Kevin McManis used a concrete block to break into Tianna Guglielmo's residence and shot her, 25-year-old Ian Stutterheim and then himself.
They said the 31-year-old Guglielmo survived despite suffering several gunshot wounds. Her condition wasn't immediately known June 16.
McManis and Guglielmo were married but living separately in Flagstaff, while Stutterheim was the woman's co-worker and friend, according to police.
They said officers received a call about a trespass in progress around 9:40 p.m. and a woman was heard screaming when police arrived at the scene.
