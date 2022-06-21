Overnight full closures of I-40 at Hermosa Drive Bridge in Holbrook June 20-24
WINSLOW, Ariz. — Overnight full closures of I-40 at Hermosa Drive Bridge in Holbrook June 20-24
Drivers should use detour, expect delays
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for overnight full closures on Interstate 40 at the Hermosa Drive Bridge (near milepost 288) in Holbrook from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Monday night, June 20, to Friday morning, June 24.
A detour will be in place using State Route 77 (known locally as Navajo Boulevard) when the I-40 full closures are in effect.
• Eastbound drivers will use Exit 286, proceed eastbound on Navajo Boulevard and then re-enter eastbound I-40 at Exit 289.
• Westbound drivers will use Exit 289, proceed westbound on Navajo Boulevard and then re-enter westbound I-40 at Exit 286.
Additional overnight closures of I-40 are planned throughout the summer as work continues on the Hermosa Drive Bridge rehabilitation project. The bridge is receiving a new bridge deck, guardrails and barriers. The roadway approaches to the bridge will be improved as well. The project is expected to be completed by this fall.
This bridge project continues ADOT’s commitment to invest in the I-40 corridor as a vital highway for commerce. From 2016 to 2020, ADOT invested more than $275 million on the roadway.
For more information on this project, visit azdot.gov/projects and click on the Northeast District.
