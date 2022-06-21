Navajo Nation president joins prayer walk for missing person Ella Mae Begay
SWEETWATER Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez met with family and supporters of Ella Mae Begay June 17 during a prayer walk.
Begay went missing from the community of Tółikan (Sweetwater), Arizona in June 2021.
She has not been found yet.
Nez and Navajo Nation Criminal Investigations Director Micheal Henderson spoke with Ella Mae Begay’s family and provided updates.
Begay’s niece, Seraphine Warren, began a prayer walk this from Tółikan to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons.
The group is accepting contributions to support the prayer walk. More information about contributing can be found at @trailingellamae on Instagram and Facebook.
