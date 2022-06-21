OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, June 23
Navajo Hotshot crew fights fire on Gila National Forest

(Photos/BIA Wildland Fire Management - Navajo Region)

(Photos/BIA Wildland Fire Management - Navajo Region)

Originally Published: June 21, 2022 8:49 a.m.

The Navajo Interagency Hotshot Crew is currently assigned to the Black Fire on the Gila National Forest near Silver City, New Mexico. The crew has been assisting with meeting different objectives, including backfiring operations.

