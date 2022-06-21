Navajo Hotshot crew fights fire on Gila National Forest
Originally Published: June 21, 2022 8:49 a.m.
The Navajo Interagency Hotshot Crew is currently assigned to the Black Fire on the Gila National Forest near Silver City, New Mexico. The crew has been assisting with meeting different objectives, including backfiring operations.
