Coconino County enters Stage 3 fire restrictions
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Coconino County entered Stage 3 Fire Restrictions June 17.
The restrictions apply for all of Coconino County. Fire restrictions are enacted to help protect public health and safety by reducing the number of human-caused wildfires.
This ordinance applies to unincorporated areas, namely that part of Coconino County outside the corporate limits of any municipality, federally owned land, or any federally recognized tribe in accordance with 25 Code of Federal Regulations part 83.
Stage 3 Fire Restrictions prohibit any combustion, open fire, charcoal, propane, and campfires in unincorporated areas and residences in the County.
While activities that involve mechanical operations such as lawn care, home construction, and community clean-ups, are not specifically prohibited, residents and visitors should use their best judgment when considering whether to engage in any activity that could spark a fire. Anyone engaging in these activities could be held legally responsible.
For more information, please visit coconino.az.gov/2595/Fire-Restriction-Information. To sign up for emergency notifications, go to www.coconino.az.gov/ready
Information provided by Coconino County
