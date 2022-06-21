OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Celebrating the Fourth in Winslow

(Map/City of Winslow)

(Map/City of Winslow)

Originally Published: June 21, 2022 8:41 a.m.

The city of Winslow is hosting a Fourth of July parade that begins at 6:30 p.m. on July 4. People are encouraged to bring signs and wave flags on the sidelines. Any business or organization that would like to participate in the parade festivities can call the Winslow Recreation Department at (928) 289-5714.

