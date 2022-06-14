OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Spiritual leaders offered prayers and blessing for healing and restoration on Navajo Nation following COVID-19

Spiritual leaders from around the Navajo Nation joined healthcare workers and Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in offering prayers for continued recovery on the Nation from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photos/Miss Navajo Nation’s Office)

Spiritual leaders from around the Navajo Nation joined healthcare workers and Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in offering prayers for continued recovery on the Nation from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photos/Miss Navajo Nation's Office)

Originally Published: June 14, 2022 10:19 a.m.

GALLUP, N.M. — On June 8, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez joined IHS Navajo Area Director Roselyn Tso, GMIC Acting CEO Pamela Smiley and Miss Navajo Nation Niagara Rockbridge during the Gallup Medical Indian Center’s Naas’ji’ “Moving Forward” Ceremony that brought together health care workers and spiritual leaders to join in prayer for continued recovering and healing from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic turned our world upside down in a short amount of time, and it impacted the lives of our healthcare workers on the front lines. The last two years have been continuously challenging,” Nez said. “Mentally, we all have been in survival mode. This might be the first time that we’re starting to truly process what happened and acknowledge how much we’ve gone through together. It’s becoming clear just how much has changed. Some are grieving for loved ones who passed away, strained family relationships, financial stability, lost time, and even just the concept of normalcy. Today, we set a tone of hope and unity through prayer and faith. We will prevail and continue to heal.”

During the event, several spiritual leaders offered prayers and blessing for healing and restoration, including Native American Church practitioner Isadore Nakai, Navajo practitioner Arique Willie, Zuni practitioner Ronnie Cachini, and Deacon Copeland.

Information provided by the office of Miss Navajo Nation

