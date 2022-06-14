Learn about the impacts of the Native American vote June 17 at Twin Arrows
Learn about the Impacts of rural addressing, which impact voter registration, elections and tribal services during the Navajo Voters Coalition Conference June 17 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Twin Arrows Casino east of Flagstaff.
Attendees are invited to learn about the impact of rural addressing and how the power of the Native American vote can help shape county, state and federal elections. Participants will become informed about Navajo and state election laws and find out how they can participate in upcoming Arizona elections.
For more information and event details visit azcleanelections.gov/events.
