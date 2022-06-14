OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, June 16
Learn about the impacts of the Native American vote June 17 at Twin Arrows

In this Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, Mildred James of Sanders, Arizona, shows off her "I Voted" sticker as she awaits election results in Window Rock, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation. The tribe says bills recently signed into Arizona law would make voting more difficult than it already is on the vast reservation. (AP Photo/Cayla Nimmo, File)

Originally Published: June 14, 2022 5:03 p.m.

Learn about the Impacts of rural addressing, which impact voter registration, elections and tribal services during the Navajo Voters Coalition Conference June 17 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Twin Arrows Casino east of Flagstaff.

Attendees are invited to learn about the impact of rural addressing and how the power of the Native American vote can help shape county, state and federal elections. Participants will become informed about Navajo and state election laws and find out how they can participate in upcoming Arizona elections.

For more information and event details visit azcleanelections.gov/events.

