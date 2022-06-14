Have you lived on the Navajo Nation? Northern Arizona University needs your help
Crime rates on the Navajo Nation are disproportionately high, and with services few and far between, victims of these crimes often find themselves without much needed resources.
A partnership between NAU’s Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Victim Witness Services (VWS) of Northern Arizona, the Utah Navajo Health System (UNHS), Southwest Indigenous Women’s Coalition, Sexual Assault Services of Northwest New Mexico, Restoring Ancestral Winds and others will soon provide the support needed to expand victim services for Indigenous peoples — and they are looking for your help to do so.
If you are a student, staff, faculty or community member who has lived or is currently living on the reservation, NAU researchers are asking that you take 20-30 minutes to complete this victim services needs assessment and provide VWS and UNHS the information needed to help ensure comprehensive care for victims of crime.
If you have any questions, contact Brooke de Heer at brooke.deheer@nau.edu or Lynn Jones at lynn.jones@nau.edu.
