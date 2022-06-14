OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, June 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
NewsBreak Logo

Have you lived on the Navajo Nation? Northern Arizona University needs your help

Northern Arizona University campus. (Adobe Stock)

Northern Arizona University campus. (Adobe Stock)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: June 14, 2022 9:34 a.m.

Crime rates on the Navajo Nation are disproportionately high, and with services few and far between, victims of these crimes often find themselves without much needed resources.

A partnership between NAU’s Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Victim Witness Services (VWS) of Northern Arizona, the Utah Navajo Health System (UNHS), Southwest Indigenous Women’s Coalition, Sexual Assault Services of Northwest New Mexico, Restoring Ancestral Winds and others will soon provide the support needed to expand victim services for Indigenous peoples — and they are looking for your help to do so.

If you are a student, staff, faculty or community member who has lived or is currently living on the reservation, NAU researchers are asking that you take 20-30 minutes to complete this victim services needs assessment and provide VWS and UNHS the information needed to help ensure comprehensive care for victims of crime.

If you have any questions, contact Brooke de Heer at brooke.deheer@nau.edu or Lynn Jones at lynn.jones@nau.edu.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas