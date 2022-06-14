Gov. Doug Ducey has COVID-19, will miss planned border trip
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has tested positive for COVID-19 and won't attend a planned political event June 13 with former Vice President Mike Pence, his spokesman said.
Ducey is asymptomatic and feels well, spokesman C.J. Karamargin said.
The Republicans had planned a border visit June 13, and then Pence plans to give a midday border security speech in Phoenix.
Both are working to amplify GOP messaging on border issues that they see as a potent political issue. Ducey co-leads the Republican Governors Association. Pence is seen as a possible 2024 presidential candidate.
- Highway 89 closed north of Flagstaff because of the Pipeline Fire
- Evacuations in place for growing wildfire in the Schultz Pass area of Flagstaff
- Arrest made in Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff; fire estimated 4,000+ acres
- Tony Hillerman's Dark Winds TV series premiers June 12
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
- Navajo fire crews tackle fires
- Annual Sumi’nungwa Hopi Festival in Polacca returns after two year hiatus
- Election season in full swing on the Navajo Nation; five candidates announce run
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Spiritual leaders offered prayers and blessing for healing and restoration on Navajo Nation following COVID-19
- U.S. to hold back Lake Powell water to protect hydropower
- Tony Hillerman's Dark Winds TV series premiers June 12
- Highway 89 closed north of Flagstaff because of the Pipeline Fire
- Evacuations in place for growing wildfire in the Schultz Pass area of Flagstaff
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Arrest made in Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff; fire estimated 4,000+ acres
- Where's my check? Navajo tribal members seek answers for when hardship checks will arrive
- Grand Canyon warns of gastrointestinal illness among river trips and backcountry campers
- Election season in full swing on the Navajo Nation; five candidates announce run
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: