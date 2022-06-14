OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, June 16
Gov. Doug Ducey has COVID-19, will miss planned border trip

Gov. Doug Ducey (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Gov. Doug Ducey (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 14, 2022 4:01 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has tested positive for COVID-19 and won't attend a planned political event June 13 with former Vice President Mike Pence, his spokesman said.

Ducey is asymptomatic and feels well, spokesman C.J. Karamargin said.

The Republicans had planned a border visit June 13, and then Pence plans to give a midday border security speech in Phoenix.

Both are working to amplify GOP messaging on border issues that they see as a potent political issue. Ducey co-leads the Republican Governors Association. Pence is seen as a possible 2024 presidential candidate.

