OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, June 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
NewsBreak Logo

Annual Lori Piestewa Honor Ride begins

(Photos/OPVP)

(Photos/OPVP)

Originally Published: June 14, 2022 10:22 a.m.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Chief Justice JoAnn Jayne offered encouraging words for the Navajo Hopi Honor Riders in Window Rock, Arizona June 11, as they began their journey for the annual Lori Piestewa Navajo Hopi Honor Ride.

photo

(Photos/OPVP)

They joined together in prayer for a safe journey and for the families of fallen warriors. The annual ride brings together veterans and volunteers from several states for the motorcycle ride to Flagstaff, Arizona. Along the way, the group will continue stopping in several communities to honor and remember other Gold and Blue Star families whose loved ones gave their lives serving the country, and those who continue to serve currently.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas