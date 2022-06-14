Annual Lori Piestewa Honor Ride begins
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Chief Justice JoAnn Jayne offered encouraging words for the Navajo Hopi Honor Riders in Window Rock, Arizona June 11, as they began their journey for the annual Lori Piestewa Navajo Hopi Honor Ride.
They joined together in prayer for a safe journey and for the families of fallen warriors. The annual ride brings together veterans and volunteers from several states for the motorcycle ride to Flagstaff, Arizona. Along the way, the group will continue stopping in several communities to honor and remember other Gold and Blue Star families whose loved ones gave their lives serving the country, and those who continue to serve currently.
