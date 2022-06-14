OFFERS
Thu, June 16
ADOT to repave 29 miles of southbound I-17 near Flagstaff starting June 14
Project will repair winter damage, create smooth road surface

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: June 14, 2022 4:54 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The Arizona Department of Transportation is starting a project to replace pavement on 29 miles of Interstate 17 south of Flagstaff June 14, in order to create a smooth driving surface and repair damage from winter weather.

The work will stretch from the I-40 interchange south to the Coconino County line at milepost 312. Crews will mill down the worn, rough pavement and replace it with new pavement.

Drivers should expect southbound I-17 to be restricted to one lane around-the-clock in a couple of locations between Kachina Boulevard and south of Munds Park as work begins. Lane restrictions will be from mileposts 333 to 331 and from 323 to 321. Drivers should be prepared to slow down and proceed through the work zones with caution.

Crews will move to different locations as work is completed along the corridor.

In addition to the travel lanes and shoulders, several on- and off-ramps and nine bridges within the project area will be repaved. The $34.9 million project is expected to last until summer of 2024 with stoppage in work during the winter.

ADOT completed pavement replacement work on the same stretch of I-17 in the northbound direction in the fall of 2019.

For more information, visit azdot.gov/projects and click on the Northcentral District.

