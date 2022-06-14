ADOT to repave 29 miles of southbound I-17 near Flagstaff starting June 14
Project will repair winter damage, create smooth road surface
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The Arizona Department of Transportation is starting a project to replace pavement on 29 miles of Interstate 17 south of Flagstaff June 14, in order to create a smooth driving surface and repair damage from winter weather.
The work will stretch from the I-40 interchange south to the Coconino County line at milepost 312. Crews will mill down the worn, rough pavement and replace it with new pavement.
Drivers should expect southbound I-17 to be restricted to one lane around-the-clock in a couple of locations between Kachina Boulevard and south of Munds Park as work begins. Lane restrictions will be from mileposts 333 to 331 and from 323 to 321. Drivers should be prepared to slow down and proceed through the work zones with caution.
Crews will move to different locations as work is completed along the corridor.
In addition to the travel lanes and shoulders, several on- and off-ramps and nine bridges within the project area will be repaved. The $34.9 million project is expected to last until summer of 2024 with stoppage in work during the winter.
ADOT completed pavement replacement work on the same stretch of I-17 in the northbound direction in the fall of 2019.
For more information, visit azdot.gov/projects and click on the Northcentral District.
- Highway 89 closed north of Flagstaff because of the Pipeline Fire
- Evacuations in place for growing wildfire in the Schultz Pass area of Flagstaff
- Arrest made in Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff; fire estimated 4,000+ acres
- Tony Hillerman's Dark Winds TV series premiers June 12
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
- Navajo fire crews tackle fires
- Annual Sumi’nungwa Hopi Festival in Polacca returns after two year hiatus
- Election season in full swing on the Navajo Nation; five candidates announce run
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Spiritual leaders offered prayers and blessing for healing and restoration on Navajo Nation following COVID-19
- U.S. to hold back Lake Powell water to protect hydropower
- Tony Hillerman's Dark Winds TV series premiers June 12
- Highway 89 closed north of Flagstaff because of the Pipeline Fire
- Evacuations in place for growing wildfire in the Schultz Pass area of Flagstaff
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Arrest made in Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff; fire estimated 4,000+ acres
- Where's my check? Navajo tribal members seek answers for when hardship checks will arrive
- Grand Canyon warns of gastrointestinal illness among river trips and backcountry campers
- Election season in full swing on the Navajo Nation; five candidates announce run
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: