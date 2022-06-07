OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sun, June 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
NewsBreak Logo

Winslow coaches recognized by the NWCA

(Photo/Winslow High School)

(Photo/Winslow High School)

Originally Published: June 7, 2022 8:43 a.m.

The National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) announced their 2022 Scholastic Coaches of the Year May 23. Jeff Hartman and Joseph Larsen of Winslow were named Arizona Girls Assistant Staff of the Year. The Winslow girls took sixth place this year.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas