Rep. Tom O'Halleran attends Memorial Day events, gives updates on infrasstructure, guns, healthcare and uranium

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran attended two Memorial Day ceremonies on the Navajo Nation in Leupp and Window Rock May 30.

O’Halleran, who is the representative for Congressional District 1, which serves the Navajo and Hopi reservations, also spoke with people at the flea market in Window Rock. Extreme winds were apparent in both Window Rock and Leupp.

“The ceremonies were tremendous. People were respectful and caring for the veterans,” he said. “Everyone appreciates what veterans have done for us. Whether Navajo or Hopi, people respect the military (who keep) us as safe as possible.”

About 60 people attended the Leupp ceremony, with about 80 in Window Rock, including tribal officials and Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez also showing his respect for the veterans. O’Halleran said more would have attended if not for the extreme winds.

O”Halleran said Navajos and Hopis brought up several issues at the flea market and the Memorial Day ceremony. He said people were glad that he was there, but expressed a lot of concern about the economy, especially gas prices.

“Whether it’s rural or tribal America, people have to travel a long ways to get to work,” he said.

O’Halleran said the Navajo Nation remains concerned about COVID and masking because so many have been lost to the pandemic. Those attending Memorial Day events and the flea market were masked.

There was also a lot of concern about recent mass shootings throughout the nation, especially the massacre of students in Uvalde, Texas.

“As a former homicide detective I’ve seen a lot, but not on this scale. I never saw the carnage to our youth,” he said.

Regarding the shootings, O’Halleran said the House Rules Committee has been meeting to identify actions that can be taken to reduce shootings. He said a bill for background checks has been sitting in the Senate for two years that Republicans have refused to move.

“This is not what America’s about. This has had a devastating impact on families,” he said. “You don’t lose a child and say I’m going to be alright in a year or two. The people who have been wounded have had their lives changed dramatically too. Many are concerned about their safety day in and day out. This has to be dealt with. “

O’Halleran said schools have to be made safer through public education, mental health care and police preparation.

“We have to work together on this,” he said.

Ukraine also remains an issue, especially with its relationship to gas prices as Ukraine supplied 11 percent of the world’s market. O’Halleran said gas companies could produce more but don’t want to because this way they can charge more.

“The main thing is it’s affecting our families. We need to find people around the world to produce more oil. The entire world is suffering and these (oil producing) countries need to come together,” he said, adding that Putin is using energy as a weapon.

O’Halleran has proposed a bill to cut the federal gas tax and President Joe Biden has released gas from the Federal Reserve at record amounts in hopes to bring down gas prices. O’Halleran said he backs Ukraine with hopes that the war will end soon.

O’Halleran has helped many tribes receive several grants including helping the Navajo Nation receive more than $1 million for cancer prevention programs and $1.1 million for Headstart as well as the Hopi Tribe receive $600,000 for cancer prevention.

The Infrastructure Bill provided $13 billion to tribes including $66 million to the BIA for water infrastructure projects. This will bring electricity to thousands of homes. There is also a pilot program in Monument Valley to provide water and solar to homes.

“The impact of the infrastructure is being felt across the Hopi and Navajo reservations,” he said. “We’re seeing a lot of new projects going up.”

O’Halleran said the infrastructure bill has changed the atmosphere in these areas because they have lived without infrastructure for many years. He said infrastructure will help with economic development, education and health care. He said it is important to provide broadband that is on par with urban America.

O’Halleran said the Hopi arsenic project is also underway with waterlines going in to reduce the use of water with high levels of arsenic.

Redistricting

Additionally, recent redistricting has put a higher number of Republicans into the district. O’Halleran said if he does not win reelection it could have a profound impact on funding for the tribes.

“I have been representing the tribes for six years in District 1 and I have a good reputation for my work with them. We’ve been able to turn the tide that Indians have a voice in the state and D.C.,” he said.

He said proposed laws on voting, especially voting by mail, put Native American votes at risk.

“Voting by mail is important in tribal and rural areas,” he said.

Health care

O’Halleran said tribal and rural lands lack medical specialists and people often have to travel hundreds of miles to get the proper care so telehealth is important. He said fiber optics are being built on I-17 and I-40, which would supply better service to people when traveling and for those who live nearby.

Uranium

O’Halleran continues to oppose uranium mining in or near the Grand Canyon. He opposes the uranium mine, Pinyon Plain Mine, near the Grand Canyon, that recently obtained a permit for their work. He points out that the federal government has failed to cleanup 520 uranium mines on Native land for 80 years. He was recently at a closed uranium mine in Cameron. The reading on the Geiger counter, which records levels of radiation, at the mine was in the hundreds, but down into the mine it was over 300,000. He is working with the EPA to get the mines cleaned up.

“That wasn’t even a thought 10 or 20 years ago,” he said.

O”Halleran said most of the uranium in the U.S. comes from Canada or Australia, which are allies.

“They have huge amounts of uranium. There is no reason to endanger the water of the Havasupai and endanger some of the most beautiful areas of our country,” he said.