Remembrance Ceremony at Window Rock Tribal Park honors Native veterans

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Remembrance Ceremony for Navajo Nation veterans was well-attended after two years of no public gatherings, with approximately 100 people attending, including the Navajo president, vice president and delegates from the Navajo Nation Council.

Also in attendance were Veteran Kee Allen Begay Jr (US Army veteran), Wilson Stewart Jr., and Rep. Tom O’Halleran, who represents CD1.

The Upper Fruitland Veteran Color Guard Team performed a 21 Gun Salute and Taps to honor and remember the sacrifice of the many soldiers, airman and seaman that have given their lives for their homeland, America. They also conducted a re-flag folding ceremony for families who brought a loved one’s flag to be refolded.

Geri Hongava, board member for the Navajo Hopi Honor Riders, said the United States Flag represents freedom and the pride the Navajo people have for their homeland, their country.

“Today, we remember all the men and women who died while actively serving their country in one of the armed forces,” she said. “It is a day for many to come together, in remembrance of our fallen heroes and to never forget.”

Navajo Hopi Honor Riders rode on their motorcycles as they arrived to the Window Rock Veterans Memorial Park to take part in the remembrance ceremony. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez thanked the honor riders for their continued support for military families throughout the year.

Piestewa ride June 11

The upcoming Annual Lori Piestewa Navajo Hopi Honor Ride will be a one-day ride from Window Rock Veterans Memorial Park to the Piestewa residence in Flagstaff, Arizona June 11.

Board members of the Navajo Hopi Honor Riders plan to have an outdoor ceremony at the beginning of the ride, with Nez welcoming the honor riders on Saturday morning. A remembrance gathering will be held at Ganado Chapter and at the Hopi Tribal Complex area in Kykotsmovi. The ride will end with a closing ceremony to honor and remember all fallen heroes at the home of Gold Star mother, Percy Piestewa in Flagstaff, Arizona.

On March 23, 2003, US Army SPC Lori Piestewa was the first Native American female killed in action (KIA) on foreign soil. Piestewa was an enrolled Hopi tribal member, a mother of two children, and was only 23 years old. She was a part of 507th Maintenance Company when her unit was ambushed in Nasiriyah during the Iraq War.

The honor riders first began riding in 2003, when Army SPC Lori Piestewa was brought home to her final resting place in Tuba City. In 2011, the group became a 501(c)3 incorporation known as the Navajo Hopi Honor Riders, Inc. Current board members are: Bobby Martin, Leon Curley, Geri Hongeva, Fred Begay and Art Hardy Jr.

Today, NHHR is comprised of honor riders, its volunteers and military families. They serve all armed forces, past and present, as they dedicate their time to honor and support Native American military families through motorcycle escort services, community volunteer projects and also building awareness regarding issues and challenges affecting service men and women.

In February 2022, the Navajo Hopi Honor Riders gained a new board member from the Greasewood Springs community, Arthur Hardy Jr., who has filled the 5th vacant seat for the non-profit organization.

Hardy served in the US Army from May 2001 to May 2005 as a communication specialist. He also has been very active in his community by serving on a variety of committees; Navajo Nation Fort Defiance Agency Veterans Committee, Greasewood Springs Community Land Use Committee, Navajo Nation Veterans Advisory Council and the commander of Navajo Nation Veterans Organization for Greasewood Springs Chapter.

Hardy has a passion for volunteering for non-profit organizations for military families. He has a family, is career-oriented and enjoys playing his guitar. He is currently working as a Legislative District Assistant for the Honorable Raymond Smith Jr, 24th Navajo Nation Council at the Legislative Branch. He has been riding motorcycles for 25 years. You might see him riding his Harley Davidson Breakout around the Navajo Nation.

“I believe that any organization looking for support should start with educating the community. When you have a collective thought, idea, goal or perception, it becomes relatively easy to congregate,” Hardy said. “It is through this type of process that brotherhoods are formed or based upon. I’ve helped with the veteran home construction in Wide Ruins and based on what I witnessed, I wanted to be more involved and become a productive member.”

Hardy is Mą'ii deeshgiizhinii (Coyote Pass), born for Kiyaa'áanii (Towering House), his maternal grandfather is Tótsohnii (Big Water) and his paternal grandfather is Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge).

There is no membership fee to ride with the Navajo Hopi Honor Riders. There is a participation form and rider safety acknowledgment form to be completed at registration before the ride. Merchandise will be for sale, such as caps, Red Friday t-shirts and the annual honor run t-shirt.

More information about the Annual Lori Piestewa Navajo Hopi Honor Ride is provided on the www.NavajoHopiHonorRiders.com website, and also on social media pages for this non-profit organization or email to info.nhhr@gmail.com.