Navajo fire crews tackle fires
Originally Published: June 7, 2022 8:54 a.m.
The Navajo Interagency Hotshot crew completed their first week helping contain the 300,000 acre Calf Canyon Fire near Las Vegas, New Mexico. Navajo Scouts finish working on the Black Fire on the Gila National Forest in New Mexico.
