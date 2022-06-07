24th annual Native American Recognition Day at D-backs Intertribal Youth tournament
Originally Published: June 7, 2022 8:57 a.m.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, First Lady Phefelia Nez and Miss Navajo Nation Niagara Rockbridge took part in the 24th annual Native American Recognition Day and the D-backs Inter-Tribal Youth Baseball and Softball Tournament, hosted by the Arizona Diamondbacks May 29.
Most Read
- Tony Hillerman's Dark Winds TV series premiers June 12
- Navajo fire crews tackle fires
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
- Election season in full swing on the Navajo Nation; five candidates announce run
- Navajo Nation says upgrades needed at Antelope Point Marina
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Pilot and passenger die from injuries sustained during airplane crash in Show Low
- Where's my check? Navajo tribal members seek answers for when hardship checks will arrive
- Annual Sumi’nungwa Hopi Festival in Polacca returns after two year hiatus
- Navajo Nation seeks to protect sanctity of Azeé, Peyote, from legalization, commercial use
- U.S. to hold back Lake Powell water to protect hydropower
- Tony Hillerman's Dark Winds TV series premiers June 12
- Where's my check? Navajo tribal members seek answers for when hardship checks will arrive
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Election season in full swing on the Navajo Nation; five candidates announce run
- Grand Canyon warns of gastrointestinal illness among river trips and backcountry campers
- Traffic stop leads to drug trafficker arrest
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
- Pilot and passenger die from injuries sustained during airplane crash in Show Low
- HGTV expands 'Home Town' franchise, features Winslow as one of its towns
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: