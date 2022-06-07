OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sun, June 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
NewsBreak Logo

24th annual Native American Recognition Day at D-backs Intertribal Youth tournament

(Photos/Office of the President and Vice President)

(Photos/Office of the President and Vice President)

Originally Published: June 7, 2022 8:57 a.m.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, First Lady Phefelia Nez and Miss Navajo Nation Niagara Rockbridge took part in the 24th annual Native American Recognition Day and the D-backs Inter-Tribal Youth Baseball and Softball Tournament, hosted by the Arizona Diamondbacks May 29.

photo

(Photos/Office of the President and Vice President)

photo

(Photos/Office of the President and Vice President)

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas