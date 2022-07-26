OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Three contestants vie for next Miss Navajo Nation

Three contestants are vying for the next Miss Navajo Nation. (Photo/Presidents Office)

Originally Published: July 26, 2022 7:56 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Vice President Myon Lizer, First Lady Phefelia Nez, and Executive Branch Division Directors welcomed the three 2022-2023 Miss Navajo Nation contestants to the Office of the President and Vice President in Window Rock, Ariz. July 18.

Nez congratulates and thanked the three contestants for taking on the challenge of participating in the most prestigious title in Indian Country. The three contestants are:

Valentina Clitso, 25 of Black Mesa, Arizona. Her mother's Clan: Tódich'ii'nii, father's Clan: Bit'ahnii, maternal grandfather is Tó'áhani and paternal grandfather is 'Áshįįhi

Gypse Pete, 25, of Rock Point, Arizona. Her mother's clan is Kinłichii'nii. Her father's clan is Deeshchii'nii, maternal grandfather: Bit'ahnii and paternal grandfather is Mą'ii deeshgiizhinii.

Breanna Davis, 21, of Many Farms, Arizona. Her mother's clan is Mą'ii deeshgiizhinii. Her father's clan: Tł'ááshchí'í, maternal grandfather: Tótsohnii and paternal grandfather: Lók'aa' dine'é.

