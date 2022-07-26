Navajo Nation Council recognizes Dr. Louva Dahozy at summer session
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — During the annual Recognition Ceremony for the 2022 Summer Session, Diné grandmother and community leader Louva McCabe Dahozy was honored for her decades of leadership as a health educator, cultural teacher, and voters' rights activist serving the Navajo people.
In May, she received an Honorary Doctorate of Science from the University of Arizona from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences in Tucson, Ariz.
Serving the Office of Navajo Economic Opportunity in the late 1960s, Dahozy helped secure federal funding for radio programs in the Diné language that focused on healthy foods, nutrition, and the importance of home economics. She established the first Navajo homemaker's radio program that aired for ten years on how food brings healing and good health.
Council Delegate Wilson Stewart Jr. provided a certificate of honor on behalf of Speaker Seth Damon and the 24th Navajo Nation Council. He represents the communities of Fort Defiance, Crystal, Red Lake, Sawmill, Arizona.
Information provided by the Navajo Nation Council
