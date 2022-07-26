Hopi High School football announces first practice
Originally Published: July 26, 2022 7:59 a.m.
Hopi High School Bruins football is gearing up for the fall football season.
Following a full summer of practice games, weight training and running, the Bruins are holding their first official practice Aug. 1 at 6 p.m.
The team is holding a camp this week, that includes guest coaches from Tempe High School.
The camp features stations of calisthenics, conditioning and offensive and defensive skills. It also has educational workshop and youth empowerment lessons for emotional, spirtual, mental and physical well-being.
