Hard Rock Chapter House now powered by clean, resilient and affordable energy

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Hard Rock Chapter House on the Navajo Nation can now boast clean energy after a recent installation of free solar + battery storage system after partnering with Sunnova Energy International Inc., Generac Power Systems, Inc. and San Francisco based non-profit, Empowered by Light.

“For many years now, our people have been opposed to coal mining on our lands and we still feel the effects of the mining today. With this new project, we can finally shift to renewables and show our entire community the benefits and resilience of nature by harnessing clean energy from the sun to power our daily activities at the chapter house, while combating climate change,” said Jay Begay, Hard Rock Chapter House president. “Our community relies on the essential services provided at the chapter house because we live in a very remote area. The Chapter’s goal is to continuously develop these services, and with the extra bill savings from our new solar + storage system, we aim to do just that – expand and better our resources for the people we serve.”

To bring this project to life, Sunnova worked with Fusion Power, a Sunnova Dealer, to design a top-of-the-line Sunnova SunSafe® solar + storage system to meet the needs of the community.

Sunnova and Generac worked together to equip and fund the 18-kilowatt solar system and 36kWh PWRcell™ energy storage system. Sunnova is providing a 25-year bumper-to-bumper Sunnova Protect® service warranty for the entire system.

“We’re honored that we were able to help create a first of its kind solar + storage system in the Navajo Nation that includes our service. Even though the chapter house is remote, in times of need this system will play a critical role in ensuring the community will have clean and reliable back-up power for years to come,” said Kelsey Hultberg, EVP, Communications and Sustainability, Sunnova.

Through EBL, Sunnova identified this project as a key candidate for Sunnova’s adaptive solar + storage solution, with the goal of offsetting the chapter house’s electricity bills and providing resiliency for the community.

With over 270 sunny days a year, the Navajo Nation is the largest contiguous premium solar resource area in the Western United States, according to ScienceDirect.

This abundant clean energy resource can power scalable solar installations like the solar + storage system, and create not only savings, but also promote solar as an education, work force development and cultural preservation tool.

“About 14,000 Navajo families are still living without access to electricity, so in addition to having more resources for the community thanks to the utility bill savings from the Sunnova system, the Chapter House can continue serving as a great resource for the community when the grid fails,” said Moira Hanes, Executive Director and Co-Founder, EBL. “Community members can continue to gather, and also cook food, get emergency supplies, and stay warm in the winter since many homes don’t have a heat source.”