Grand Canyon begins contract solicitation for Transcanyon Waterline Project
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — After many years of work to replace the transcanyon waterline, which supplies the South Rim water, Grand Canyon National Park announced it is now soliciting contracts for the project.
“The frequent breaks and threats to water delivery both to the North and South rims have been a constant challenge for years,” the park stated. “We are pleased to announce that a 45-day contract solicitation for the Transcanyon Waterline project opened July 15 with bids due on Aug. 29.”
This large-scale, multi-year project includes construction of a new water intake in Bright Angel Creek near Phantom Ranch, replacement of the Transcanyon Waterline between Phantom Ranch and Havasupai Gardens, construction of new water treatment plants on the South Rim and at Phantom Ranch, expansion of the South Rim helibase, construction of contractor staging and RV sites near the NPS Facility Management Complex, upgrades to provide water to mile-and-a-half and three-mile rest houses as well as Havasupai Gardens along the Bright Angel Trail, and other needed improvements to the water and electrical systems in the inner canyon, according to the park.
The contract is expected to be awarded later this year.
“We will host another set of community meetings to update residents and park partners on the status of this critical infrastructure project and other key projects across the park,” the park stated.
More information on the contract solicitation for the waterline is available at https://sam.gov/opp/9f167afb008e4915821247e407549a75/view.
