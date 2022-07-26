Following tradition: Navajo Nation delegates arrive on horseback for summer session

A handful of Navajo Nation Council Delegates carried on a tradition July 18, arriving at the Navajo Nation Council Chambers in Window Rock by horseback.

Prior to opening day, horse riders traveled many miles through several Navajo communities as they made their way to the capital of the Navajo Nation.

The horse ride is an annual tradition that honors past leaders who rode on horse back or in horse-drawn wagons from their home areas to council sessions.

Along the way, they would visit with community members to hear their issues and concerns so they could advocate for them at the Council sessions.

Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon welcomed Chairman Rickie Nez, Madam Chair Amber Kanazbah Crotty and council delegates Charlaine Tso, Elmer Begay, Mark Freeland and Wilson Stewart Jr., who traveled weeks by horseback for the 2022 Summer Session.

The 24th Navajo Nation Council met for the Summer Session July 18-22 at the Navajo Nation Council Chambers.

The week raised awareness of elder abuse, suicide prevention, and the environment while honoring police officers and all missing and murdered Diné relatives.

This is the second year of the ride after it was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several people joined the delegates on this year’s ride. Some delegates chose not to ride and attend via telephone or other methods.

The reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.