Council, Arcadian Intracom partner to bring fiber optics communication to Nation
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On July 19, members of the Navajo Nation Council welcomed visiting officials from Arcadian Intracom to celebrate the presentation of $15,500 to finance the first scaled fiber optic communications network along Navajo Nation rights-of-way.
“The need for more sustainable internet access in the Navajo Nation has always been a recurring issue, and it is my pleasure to announce that through this strategic partnership, the 24th Navajo Nation Council can provide real solutions for not only our people but for surrounding communities,” said Navajo Nation Council Speaker Seth Damon.
The fiber project will connect the Navajo Nation to Phoenix, Arizona, then to Salt Lake City, Utah, as well as routing to Denver, Colorado, and Los Angeles, California. Through the construction of this Project, the Navajo Nation will be able to have a bigger presence on the global stage due to improved high-speed internet access.
Information provided by Navajo Nation Council
