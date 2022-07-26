Around the Rez: week of July 27

Plan for lane restrictions on U.S. 89 near Cameron through July 28

Drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time

CAMERON, Ariz. — Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan for daytime lane restrictions on a three-mile stretch of US 89 near Cameron through July 28.

Cameron is about 50 miles north of Flagstaff.

Drivers should slow down, proceed through the work zone with caution and watch for construction personnel and equipment while the following restrictions are in place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• U.S. 89 will be narrowed to one lane only with alternating north- and southbound travel from milepost 471 to 474.

• Drivers should be prepared to stop.

• Flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone.

• The speed limit will be reduced in the work zone.

The lane restrictions are needed so crews can perform maintenance to the highway.

Pavement project begins on State Route 264 near Window Rock, drivers should expect delays

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for the following travel restrictions along State Route 264 near Window Rock, from July 25 to Aug. 19.

• East- and westbound SR 264 will have lane restrictions along the divided four-lane sections of roadway between mileposts 465 - 476.

• Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone in the two-lane sections of the roadway, which will be reduced to one lane of alternating east- and westbound travel.

• The speed limit will be reduced in the work zone.

• Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, be prepared to stop and watch for construction personnel and equipment.



• Drivers should plan for delays while traffic traverses the work zone safely.

The restrictions are needed so crews can safely conduct pavement surface repairs and other related work. The construction project is expected to be completed by the fall 2022.

Information provided by ADOT