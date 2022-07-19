Winslow Seniors place at state tourney
Originally Published: July 19, 2022 7:27 a.m.
Winslow Senior Baseball team faced Mesa American during the Little League State tournament. Nogales won the tournament, with Mesa American taking second and Winslow took third. Nogales will represent Arizona in the Western Regional Tournament in California.
