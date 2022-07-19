OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, July 22
Winslow Seniors place at state tourney

(Photos/El Big Guy Photography)

(Photos/El Big Guy Photography)

Originally Published: July 19, 2022 7:27 a.m.

Winslow Senior Baseball team faced Mesa American during the Little League State tournament. Nogales won the tournament, with Mesa American taking second and Winslow took third. Nogales will represent Arizona in the Western Regional Tournament in California.

(Photos/El Big Guy Photography)

