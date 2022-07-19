Delton Francis elected as 2022 First Things First Navajo Nation Regional Champion
KAIBETO, Ariz. — Delton Francis has been selected as the 2022 First Things First Navajo Nation Region Champion for Young Children.
The award is given to local champions who actively volunteer their time to raise public awareness of the importance of early childhood development and health.
Francis, who is a prevention specialist with the Navajo Nation Department of Behavioral Mental Health Services in the Kaibeto Outpatient Treatment Center, provided parents and caregivers in his community with information and resources to help them support their young child’s healthy development.
He distributed care packages during the pandemic to families in his community who were in need of baby formula, diapers, baby wipes and it also included FTF learning kits. Francis handed out FTF-sponsored children’s books and other reading materials with information on brain development to encourage reading.
Francis volunteered his time and was the moderator for many of the Early Childhood Speaker Series talks and served as the Navajo translator on many of the speaker series.
FTF recently caught up with Francis for a brief Q&A:
Q: Your actions make early childhood a priority. What inspires you to do that work?
A: One day when I was a kid, my older brother said, “Hey brother, I notice your shoes are untied, you might fall. Today we are going to learn how to tie your shoes.” If he didn’t have patience and support me, I probably would have learned to tie my shoes later. I feel the same way about early childhood development. The sooner our kids learn to be aware of healthy behaviors, the healthier they will be as adults. I’ve worked many years on the Navajo Nation and have come to notice that prevention is the best tool for our young children. Having those discussions about expressing yourself and learning to cope with feelings plays a major role for our Navajo children. If we delay the onset of substance use, the better chance we have of raising responsible children. We can all teach our children to tie their shoes so they won’t fall and hurt themselves.
Q: How do you convince people not connected to early childhood that they should be a voice for Arizona’s young children?
A: I would encourage everyone, especially our young adults in the community, to do their best to become positive role models. Don’t talk about it, be about it.
Information provided by First Things First.
