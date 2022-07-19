Around Winslow: week of July 20
Winslow City Manager John Barkley resigns
WINSLOW, Ariz. —The city of Winslow announced July 12, the resignation of City Manager John Barkley, effective Aug. 5, 2022.
Barkley has been the city manager for Winslow since December 2018.
During his tenure with the city, Barkley was tasked with many projects including the removal of blight and implementing a beautification program. Barkley was also a key contributor in facilitating the partnership between Navajo County and Winslow for the Winslow Levee rehabilitation.
In his letter of resignation, Barkley noted his enjoyment working for the city and provided his wishes for the future: “I have enjoyed working with you and the members of the City Council and wish you the very best for a prosperous future in Winslow.”
“We are very grateful for John’s service to our community,” said Mayor Roberta Cano. “We are very thankful to have had the opportunity to work with him, and we will definitely miss him.”
Assistant City Manager David Coolidge will be acting city manager effective July 13, 2022, while the City Council conducts an extensive search for Barkley’s replacement.
The recruitment for a new city manager will begin prior to the end of July.
For more information, contact Suzy Wetzel at 928-289-2422 or via email at swetzel@winslowaz.gov.
Information provided by city of Winslow
Winslow community blood drive July 20-21
The Winslow Elks and the Cherry Bombs are hosting a community blood drive July 20-21
The drive will be at the Elks Lodge at 315 W. 3rd Street in Winslow. All blood donors will be automatically entered to win a 2022 VW Taos donated by Valley Volkswagen.
Advance appointments are encouraged. contact Jilliam Stotts at (928) 587-9049 or visit www.donors.vitalant.org/winslow
Senior League softball fundraising
The Winslow Senior Little League softball team is holding fundraisers to participate n the Western Region tournament in Missoula, Montana.
Donations are being accepted through Jimmy Curnette or by mail at PO Box 272 Winslow, AZ 860467.
