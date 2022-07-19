Around the Rez: week of July 20
ADOT begins pavement project July 18 on SR 264
WINDOW ROCK, AZ – The Arizona Department of Transportation is starting a pavement preservation project on State Route 264 near Window Rock on Monday, July 18, to create a smoother ride for drivers.
This $7.2 million project will include removing the existing surface pavement and replacing it with new asphalt, making spot pavement repairs and restriping the roadway. The work will cover an 11-mile stretch of SR 264 from mileposts 465 to 476 at the New Mexico state line.
During the project, drivers can expect lane restrictions and flagging operations to move through the work zone. Drivers should slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
The project is expected to be completed this fall.
State Route 264 serves as the main highway connecting east-west traffic to the capital of the Navajo Nation in Window Rock.
For more information, visit azdot.gov/projects and click on the Northeast District.
WINDOW ROCK, AZ – The Arizona Department of Transportation is improving the roadway along a 9-mile stretch of Interstate 40 east of Winslow between mileposts 259 – 268 in Navajo County. This Pavement Life Extension project is being funded by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA).
The project includes removing the existing asphalt and replacing it with new pavement, and restriping the roadway.
The paving work is scheduled to begin this summer and final completion is anticipated in the fall of 2022.
What to expect:
While paving work is underway, motorists will encounter daytime lane restrictions. Throughout the paving work, a minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained. ADOT advises drivers to plan for possible delays while the work is underway.
Information provided by ADOT
