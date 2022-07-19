Arizona Ridge Riders sign Navajo Nation’s Keyshawn Whitehorse

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Ridge Riders, Arizona’s first-ever professional bull riding team set to compete in the inaugural PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series, announced July 8 that the team has signed Keyshawn Whitehorse of McCracken Spring, Utah.

Known as the “pride of the Navajo Nation,” the 2018 PBR Rookie of the Year has reached numerous milestones in his young career since his debut, including being a three-time PBR Global Cup qualifier.

“I’m ecstatic to be part of this team,” Whitehorse said. “I’m looking forward to standing next to my fellow riders and the great folks at Teton Ridge as we claim the championship title at the end of the year.”

Growing up in the high desert of rural southern Utah, Whitehorse began his career at age five, mutton busting, working his way up to steers and eventually bulls. His father was a hobby bull rider and enjoyed watching the PBR on television. Whitehorse also credits PBR veteran Robson Palermo as being a tremendous mentor, helping him with his riding style as well as the general disciplines of the sport.

Proud of his Navajo roots, Whitehorse draws on spiritual traditions before each ride, with a methodical preparation including a prayer ritual that blends Navajo tradition and Christianity. Rather than seeking to dominate the bovine, he prays for a partnership — a core value that aligns with the Ridge Riders.

Whitehorse will join Luciano De Castro (Guzolandia, Sao Paulo, Brazil), Mauricio Moreira (Gaviao Peixoto, Sao Paulo, Brazil), Eduardo Aparecido (Gouvelandia, Brazil), Chase Dougherty (Decatur, Texas) and Marco Eguchi (Poa, Brazil) who were selected to the team during the PBR Team Series Draft.

The Teton Ridge-owned Ridge Riders call Glendale, Arizona’s Gila River Arena home and will host their homestand event and surrounding festivities Oct. 14-16, which also serves as the final game for the regular PBR season.

Tickets for the three-day event are on sale now and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the Gila River Arena Box Office, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

To follow the Ridge Riders’ journey, visit arizonaridgeriders.com, @arizonaridgeriders on Facebook and Instagram, or @AZRidgeRiders on Twitter.