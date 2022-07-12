Winslow and Joseph City battle train fire
Originally Published: July 12, 2022 10:43 a.m.
Winslow Fire Department received mutual aid from Joseph City Fire District with a train that caught fire July 8. Mutual aid agreements allow quick response for extra resources when incidents require more manpower or equipment.
