Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, July 12
New Splash Pad provides summer fun in Winslow

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: July 12, 2022 5:47 p.m.

A new splash pad is open in Winslow to provide summer fun for the entire family. A grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the City of Winslow and Winslow Chamber & Visitor Center was held July 5. The new splash pad is located at Vargas Park in Winslow.

