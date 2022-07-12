OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, July 12
Natalie Lynch honored for more than 24 years with BIA Wildland Fire

Originally Published: July 12, 2022 5:44 p.m.

On June 30, the BIA Wildland Fire Management - Navajo Region expressed their farewells to Natalie Lynch, assistant helicopter manager, with Navajo Region Helitack. After more than 24 years of service with BIA Fire Management, Lynch retired with distinctions as being a crew boss, prescribed fire firing boss, prescribed fire burn boss trainee, helibase manager and an outstanding leader and mentor for the Navajo Region Fire Program.

