OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, July 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
NewsBreak Logo

Celebrating Independence on the Navajo Nation

Originally Published: July 12, 2022 5:58 p.m.

TUBA CITY, Ariz. - Hundreds turn out for an eventful Independence Day celebration in Tuba City that included hot dog eating contests, volleyball tournament and music and fireworks.

Photo Gallery

Tuba City Fourth of July
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas