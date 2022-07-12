Celebrating Independence on the Navajo Nation
Originally Published: July 12, 2022 5:58 p.m.
TUBA CITY, Ariz. - Hundreds turn out for an eventful Independence Day celebration in Tuba City that included hot dog eating contests, volleyball tournament and music and fireworks.
Photo Gallery
Tuba City Fourth of July
