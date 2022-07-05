Navajo Co. Sheriff's office takes more fentanyl off streets

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — On June 29, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 257, near the Winslow area.

Roberto Martinez-Torres and Gilberto Sanchez-Garcia, both of Phoenix, were arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for felony drug charges.

During the course of the traffic stop, a certified narcotics detection dog was deployed to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle.

The K-9 had a positive alert.

A search of the vehicle revealed nearly 30,000 M-30 fentanyl pills with an estimated street value of more than $730 thousand.

Information provided by the Navajo Co. Sheriff