Navajo Co. Sheriff's office takes more fentanyl off streets
HOLBROOK, Ariz. — On June 29, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 257, near the Winslow area.
Roberto Martinez-Torres and Gilberto Sanchez-Garcia, both of Phoenix, were arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for felony drug charges.
During the course of the traffic stop, a certified narcotics detection dog was deployed to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle.
The K-9 had a positive alert.
A search of the vehicle revealed nearly 30,000 M-30 fentanyl pills with an estimated street value of more than $730 thousand.
Information provided by the Navajo Co. Sheriff
