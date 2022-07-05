OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, July 05
Navajo Co. Sheriff's office takes more fentanyl off streets

Navajo County Sheriff's deputies found 30,000 fentanyl pills after a traffic stop near Winslow June 29. (Photo/Navajo County Sheriff's office)

Originally Published: July 5, 2022 7:31 a.m.

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — On June 29, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 257, near the Winslow area.

Roberto Martinez-Torres and Gilberto Sanchez-Garcia, both of Phoenix, were arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for felony drug charges.

During the course of the traffic stop, a certified narcotics detection dog was deployed to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle.

The K-9 had a positive alert.

A search of the vehicle revealed nearly 30,000 M-30 fentanyl pills with an estimated street value of more than $730 thousand.

Information provided by the Navajo Co. Sheriff

