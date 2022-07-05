Free summer meals at Winslow Unified School District
Originally Published: July 5, 2022 7:29 a.m.
WINSLOW, Ariz. —Winslow Unified School District is providing hot meals at the Winslow Junior High School cafeteria this summer.
Staff encourages people to spread the word so everyone has meals this summer.
Food will be served at the following times:
• Breakfast 7:30 - 9 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Lunch is free for children ages 0-18.
