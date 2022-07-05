Around the Rez: week of July 6
Navajo camp meeting in the woods
Leupp Ranch Hands Ministry presents the 2022 camp meeting Sept. 2-5 in the juniper forest east of Flagstaff on Leupp Road.
Horse riders, bikers, hitchhikers and walkers start Sept. 3 from the ranch on Route 15, which turns into Leupp Road at the reservation line. They arrive at camp between milepost 434 and 435 for the daily church services, singing, games, workshops, camping and fellowship.
Bring tents, bibles, chairs and hymn books. Sponsors ask attendees to include their own food items when packing their camping gear. CDC health guidelines for COVID-19 will still be observed. Schedule changes are available by calling Leonard at (928) 255-7675.
A few riders start the 200-mile journey Aug. 12 near Montezuma Creek, Utah and will make nightly stops at churches or residences before reaching the camp site Sept. 3. There will be prayer services along the way and riders are responsible for caring of horses. More information is available by calling Robert at (928) 255-8503.
The theme is 1 Thess. 5:16-18. “Rejoice evermore. Pray without ceasing…” (KJV)
Leupp camp meeting
The annual Tsedasiani Camp meeting is July 8-9 at the Charlie Long Jr. Ranch, four miles south of the closed El Paso station. Eddie Jones of Leupp is the featured speaker both nights at 5 p.m. (MST). The theme is from Hebakkuk 3:17-19, which says “Although… there shall be no herd in the stalls; Yet I will rejoice in the herd…” (KJV)
- Navajo mystery series "Dark Winds" seeks true storytelling
- Navajo Nation recognizes high school graduates for Navajo language proficiency
- Fireworks planned for Tuba City and Window Rock July 3 and 4
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Election season in full swing on the Navajo Nation; five candidates announce run
- Grand Canyon warns of gastrointestinal illness among river trips and backcountry campers
- Heritage Festival takes place over Fourth of July weekend at Museum of Northern Arizona
- Highway 89 closed north of Flagstaff because of the Pipeline Fire
- Evacuations in place for growing wildfire in the Schultz Pass area of Flagstaff
- Arrest made in Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff; fire estimated 4,000+ acres
- Dog attack on Hopi leads to tragedy
