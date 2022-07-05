OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, July 05
Around the Rez: week of July 6

Originally Published: July 5, 2022 7:39 a.m.

Navajo camp meeting in the woods

Leupp Ranch Hands Ministry presents the 2022 camp meeting Sept. 2-5 in the juniper forest east of Flagstaff on Leupp Road.

Horse riders, bikers, hitchhikers and walkers start Sept. 3 from the ranch on Route 15, which turns into Leupp Road at the reservation line. They arrive at camp between milepost 434 and 435 for the daily church services, singing, games, workshops, camping and fellowship.

Bring tents, bibles, chairs and hymn books. Sponsors ask attendees to include their own food items when packing their camping gear. CDC health guidelines for COVID-19 will still be observed. Schedule changes are available by calling Leonard at (928) 255-7675.

A few riders start the 200-mile journey Aug. 12 near Montezuma Creek, Utah and will make nightly stops at churches or residences before reaching the camp site Sept. 3. There will be prayer services along the way and riders are responsible for caring of horses. More information is available by calling Robert at (928) 255-8503.

The theme is 1 Thess. 5:16-18. “Rejoice evermore. Pray without ceasing…” (KJV)

Leupp camp meeting

The annual Tsedasiani Camp meeting is July 8-9 at the Charlie Long Jr. Ranch, four miles south of the closed El Paso station. Eddie Jones of Leupp is the featured speaker both nights at 5 p.m. (MST). The theme is from Hebakkuk 3:17-19, which says “Although… there shall be no herd in the stalls; Yet I will rejoice in the herd…” (KJV)

