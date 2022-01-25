A rich history: Tucson’s La Fiesta de los Vaqueros rodeo and parade returns Feb. 19-27

TUCSON, Ariz. — Culture comes alive at La Fiesta de los Vaqueros (Celebration of the Cowboys), held annually in Tucson.

The event features the largest non-motorized parade in the country, the Tucson Rodeo Parade, Feb. 24, along with a week of pro-rodeo performances and entertainment, Feb. 19-27.

According to organizers, the colorful parade is presented each year with the hope of keeping with the spirit of the first parade, held in 1925.

The parade begins at Ajo Highway at 9 a.m. in Tucson. It ends at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds.

Parking for the parade is available near the Tucson Rodeo Grounds, but is on a first-come basis. Attendees are advised to arrive early as grandstand pre-parade entertainment begins at 8 a.m.

The first La Fiesta de los Vaqueros event in 1925 touted three days of events and competition. Today, the event has grown to a nine-day celebration centered on the Tucson Rodeo, one of the top 25 professional rodeos in North America.

For the event, Tucson Rodeo enlists contestants from the United States and Canada. The Tucson Rodeo, the first major outdoor event on the PRCA schedule, gives visitors an opportunity to see real-life cowboys and cowgirls display their ability in the only sport in the world developed from work skills.

La Fiesta de los Vaqueros is planned and operated by the Tucson Rodeo Committee, Inc. and the Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee, Inc. Both are nonprofit corporations with volunteer board members committed to preserving the western traditions and heritage of Tucson.

Tucson rodeo event tickets range from $18 - $35.

More information is available at www.tucsonrodeo.com. To order tickets by phone call (520) 741-2233 or (800) 964-5662.