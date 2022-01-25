Change of address requests delay hardship funds distribution

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — More than $16,000 requests for change of address, along with a rise in COVID-19 cases causing shortage of personnel, has delayed processing of Hardship Assistance relief on the Navajo Nation.

However, the Office of the Controller is beginning to issue CARES Act Hardship relief checks for the 48,000 elderly recipients in the amount of $342 each. Elderly recipients can expect checks to be in the mail this week.

The Office of the Controller continues to process more than 16,000 change of address forms that have been received in the last two weeks and the number of documents and requests submitted to the Office of the Controller continues to grow each day.

Once all CARES Act Hardship Assistance checks for elders are processed and mailed, employees will focus on issuing the ARPA Hardship Assistance in February, which allows enrolled adults to receive $2,000 each and $600 per minor. Previous recipients do not need to re-apply.

“Personnel with the Office of the Controller are working long hours to process the change of address requests as quickly as possible,” said Navajo Nation Controller Elizabeth Begay. “More requests for address changes continue to be received. The process of issuing checks is a challenging task that requires a great amount of time to ensure accountability and compliance with federal guidelines and due to the high volume of recipients.”

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Begay said the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and on the Nation has impacted everyone, including the Nation’s employees across all branches of the government.

“We have employees who are required to quarantine, isolate, and work from home due to infections and exposures,” he said. “We understand that our elders need relief now and our employees are working hard, but we have to take safety precautions as well.”

In late December, tNez and Vice President Myron Lizer approved the reallocation of $16 million in CARES Act funds for Hardship Assistance for enrolled members of the Navajo Nation who are 60 years old and over, and who previously demonstrated need for assistance to mitigate the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Checks are being issued and mailed. We strongly encourage our people to use the funds for essential items, supplies, bills, and other expenses to provide the much-needed relief. We strongly encourage our people to ‘Buy Navajo, Buy Local’ to support Navajo businesses and entrepreneurs,” Lizer said.

A Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s) sheet is available online at www.opvp.navajo-nsn.gov/News-Media/Latest-News.

The Navajo Nation successfully obligated its entire $714 million CARES Act allocation by the Dec. 31, 2021 federal deadline to incur costs. The processing of the 16,000 plus requests for changes of address will help to ensure that all CARES Act Hardship Assistance checks are successfully delivered to recipients and ensure that all funds are expended.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President