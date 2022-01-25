Champ: Aayden Roland advances to county spelling bee
Originally Published: January 25, 2022 9:31 a.m.
Winslow Jr. High student Aayden Roland earned first place at the district spelling bee. Aayden now moves on to the county spelling bee in Snowflake, Arizona.
Most Read
- Five arrested in Flagstaff for meth and fentanyl sales
- Filmmaker Kody Dayish, arrested for sexual assault
- Change of address requests delay hardship funds distribution
- HGTV expands 'Home Town' franchise, features Winslow as one of its towns
- Navajo Nation approves hardship assistance; $2,000 for adults, $600 for minors
- Clear Creek Cowboys to make Pony Express ride from Winslow to Holbrook
- Tohono O'odham woman acquitted in protest of border wall construction
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Finding balance: “The Red Hogaan” counters myth versus reality in new film
- Navajo filmmaker, Kody Dayish, forced to take break because of pandemic
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Navajo Nation approves hardship assistance; $2,000 for adults, $600 for minors
- Five arrested in Flagstaff for meth and fentanyl sales
- More than 7,500 Navajo hardship assistance checks remain unclaimed
- Filmmaker Kody Dayish, arrested for sexual assault
- Change of address requests delay hardship funds distribution
- HGTV expands 'Home Town' franchise, features Winslow as one of its towns
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- FAQ: What I need to know about the Navajo Nation Hardship Assistance
- FBI now offering $10,000 for information leading to arrest and conviction of person responsible for murder of Zachariah Juwaun Shorty
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: