OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Jan. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
NewsBreak Logo

Champ: Aayden Roland advances to county spelling bee

(Photo/Winslow Jr. High)

(Photo/Winslow Jr. High)

Originally Published: January 25, 2022 9:31 a.m.

Winslow Jr. High student Aayden Roland earned first place at the district spelling bee. Aayden now moves on to the county spelling bee in Snowflake, Arizona.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas