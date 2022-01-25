OFFERS
Thu, Jan. 27
Around Winslow: Winslow Arts Council looking for artists

Originally Published: January 25, 2022 9:21 a.m.

The Winslow Arts Council is curating a call list of artists to host an Arts Festival April 30. Once details are finalized, a councilmember will contact you with details. If you would like to receive further updates regarding the art festival, please email photos of your art and contact information to the email listed or call the Recreation Department (928) 289-5714.

